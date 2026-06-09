Amy Adams Loves Watching Love Island USA But Says “It Gives Me A Lot Of Anxiety”

Millions of viewers are following the latest season of Love Island USA, and it turns out Amy Adams is one of them. The actress revealed that she is a big fan of the dating reality show, but made it clear that viewers should not expect to see her walking into the villa as a contestant anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adams spoke about her love for the series and shared why taking part in it will be extremely difficult for her. While she enjoys watching the drama, relationships and surprises, she joked that many parts of the experience sound like her worst nightmare.

Adams pointed to several things that will make life in the villa challenging, including constantly being around strangers, socialising all day, spending time in the sun and wearing swimwear. She also shared a funny observation about the show that many fans may have overlooked. According to her, there's very little shade around the villa.

Amy Adams said, “I'm a little behind on this season. A little behind. That show's really fun to watch, but it gives me a lot of anxiety. It's like my personal nightmare, like strangers, socialising, bikinis. Sun. There's just no shade. Does anyone notice there's no shade on the show? I would just be, like, running around with zinc oxide, being like, ‘You're looking a little crispy.' That's totally hot.”

When Jimmy Fallon asked, “Are you into reality TV in general?”

“I think I'm a little bit more of a true crime gal, I love Dateline. Why is it relaxing? I think there are psychological studies behind it, but I can't quote them, but we love it,” she said.

Amy Adams' appearance on The Tonight Show came days after the release of her new series, Cape Fear. The psychological thriller follows a happy couple whose lives are turned upside down when Max Cady, a notorious killer from their past, played by Javier Bardem, is released from prison and decides to take revenge.