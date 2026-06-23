Is Keke Palmer Dating Sean Evans? Actor Spills The Beans After New York Outing

Keke Palmer has reacted to the rumours linking her romantically with Sean Evans. The former Disney Channel star was spotted having dinner with Evans in New York recently, leading to speculation about a romantic outing.



Palmer, who has long been linked to the Hot Ones host, gave a cheeky update on their rumoured romantic connection recently, as per Page Six.



At Cannes Lions' Spotify's Conversations That Channel Culture panel, host Jay Shetty asked Palmer if she was “serious about Sean Evans.”



The Emmy winner replied, “Oh, we're talking about this? First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That's my guy.”



When pressed by Shetty to spill the beans on their Brooklyn outing, Palmer said she and Evans were hanging out, adding they “never know what could arise”



The Scream Queen alum stated she and the Hot Ones host were taking it “day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak.”



Keke Palmer And Sean Evans' Night Out



The duo was spotted having dinner at a Brooklyn eatery on June 12. Palmer and Evans dined for more than 90 minutes and appeared super "locked in" on their conversation, as per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Evans appeared to be “smitten” with his dinner guest.



Keke Palmer And Sean Evans'Romance Rumours



The duo first met in 2017 at Evans' talk show. They reunited four years later for another episode.



In 2023, Evans confessed about having a crush on Keke Palmer on an episode of Chicken Shop Date.



After Evans said the actor was a “very charming woman” on the show, Palmer shared the clip on her Instagram handle and called the 40-year-old “too kind” in return.



The rumoured couple shared a short kiss during Palmer's third Hot Ones appearance last year, leading to more speculation about their relationship.



In May Sean Evans featured on an episode of Palmer's Baby, This Is Keke podcast, where their flirty banter grabbed the attention of fans. The actor referred to Evans as a “potential future suitor” on the show, TMZ reported.



Sean Evans was earlier linked to adult film star Melissa Stratton. Palmer dated Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a three-year-old child, earlier.