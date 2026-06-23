Why Prince Harry’s Meeting With King Charles May Change Nothing About His Relationship With William

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in July with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry is expected to meet King Charles during the trip, but royal experts do not think the meeting will help improve his relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

The brothers have remained distant for years and observers feel their relationship is still facing challenges. According to experts, the issues between William and Harry are “more strained” than those between Harry and King Charles.

The royal insider also believes William is currently focused on his public role and future responsibilities, which makes a reunion with Harry less likely during this visit.

Some have suggested that even if both brothers happen to be at the same family event, it does not necessarily mean they will spend time together.

In a conversation with Page Six, the royal commentator Amanda Matta said, “I think it is almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage. William is also seeking to project strength and leadership these days, which often results in press briefings that he has opposed the king's handling of emotionally charged issues like Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and now, Harry's potential return.”

Royal reporter Emily Nash also has a similar opinion. She said, “I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know. If it was part of a wider family gathering, it's possible they could be at the same place at the same time. But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don't see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the UK.”

According to Nash, King Charles is not expected to get involved in trying to fix the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry. She believes the King is more focused on spending time with Harry, whom he has not seen for a while. Nash also feels that meeting and enjoying time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be one of Charles' main priorities.

Amanda Matta believes that if Prince William and Prince Harry are ever going to repair their relationship, William will need to deal with the situation practically instead of letting emotions take over his decisions. She believes William has found it difficult to forget the issues between them and is still hurt by Harry's actions in the past few years.

Matta also said that if the brothers meet privately, it could be an important sign that they are willing to start talking again. Meanwhile, Emily Nash pointed out that fixing such a damaged relationship will take time.