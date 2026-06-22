Country singer Ella Langley has announced the extension of her The Dandelion Tour with 21 new dates. Langley made the announcement on her social media handles Monday.



The singer stated that the new dates for the tour would run from August 20 to October 31. Presale for the tickets would start on June 25.



“So excited to announce the second leg of The Dandelion Tour… Sign up now at ellalangley.com for early access to tickets. Presale begins Thursday, June 25. General on sale Friday, June 26 at 10AM local,” Langley wrote.





Langley will be joined by Ernest, Laci Kaye Booth, Kameron Marlowe and Gabriella Rose as special guests on the tour.



The tour includes stops at Wisconsin's Green Bay, Minnesota's St. Paul, Auburn's Neville Arena and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.



The tour extension comes soon after Ella Langley took home seven Academy of Country Music awards. She also won two American Music Awards for her four-times Platinum track Choosin' Texas, and its follow-up, Be Her. The singer's second album, Dandelion, was released in April.





Harry Kane Attends Ella Langley Concert



England football team captain Harry Kane was among the people who attended Langley's show in Independence, Missouri, the BBC reported.



Kane, who scored twice in England's win over Croatia, was accompanied by Dan Burn and goalkeeper Jason Steele. The trio had to leave the concert early to make their curfew.



Kane later dropped a post thanking the Choosin' Texas crooner for having them on her show.





In a media interaction, Burn said that Kane was a big fan of country music.



Recalling the concert, Burn said, "Harry and Steeley managed to meet Ella before the gig, but I turned up a little bit later.”



"But we missed the last three songs because we had to be back for curfew, which I was a bit gutted about because those are her best ones," he added.



Earlier this month, Ella Langley went viral for her cover of Shania Twain's You're Still the One. The country star dropped a TikTok clip of her crooning the track with the caption, “I'll never get over this song.”



The song won over a lot of fans on the social media platform, as per Rolling Stone, with Twain among them.



Twain said she was “flattered” by the rendition and loved connecting with Langley at the Academy of Country Music awards.