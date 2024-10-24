Cardi B Cancels Atlanta Concert Due To Medical Emergency: "It Breaks My Heart"

Cardi B cancelled her ONE MusicFest performance in Atlanta after being hospitalised due to a medical emergency. In a note posted on Instagram, the rapper revealed that she was admitted to a hospital a few days ago and is currently in the process of recovery. She wrote, “I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest. It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding, and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love you all - Cardi."

Following the announcement, the organisers of ONE MusicFest shared Cardi B's note with a statement that read, “Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, Cardi B announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let's all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”

ONE MusicFest will take place at Piedmont Park on October 26 and 27. Cardi B was supposed to headline the Saturday night show alongside Earth, Wind & Fire and Nelly. Other performances included Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man and Redman, Young Nudy and Larry June. Victoria Monet will headline with Gunna and Jill Scott on Sunday with subsequent performances from GloRilla, Keyshia Cole and Sexyy Red.

Earlier this month, Cardi B hosted a space session on X (formerly Twitter) and discussed plans for her long-awaited sophomore album. The rapper said, “It's gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique. I'm sorry for the delay. It's not gonna be a crazy delay. It's gonna come out amazing,” reported Variety.

Known for hit singles like Bodak Yellow, WAP, I Like It, Money and more, Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. The critically acclaimed album won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, making Cardi B the only solo female artist to win this award.