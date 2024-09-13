Cardi B And Offset Welcome Third Child Weeks After Announcing Divorce. See First Glimpse Of Newborn

Cardi B welcomed her third child, a baby girl on September 7. The I Like It Rapper shared the good news on social media. She shared a series of pictures that were captured after the birth of the little one. In the snapshots, Cardi B is seen beaming as she holds her newborn in her arms. The post also features her estranged husband, Offset, who can be seen lovingly cradling the baby. Cardi and Offset, are already parents to a son named Wave and daughter Kulture. In one of the photos, the family is gathered in the hospital room, with Kulture holding her baby sister, while Cardi watches her two daughters with love. Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset in July, captioned the post, "The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24."

In August this year, Cardi B announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," she wrote, accompanied by a series of photos where she posed in a red dress, showing off her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish and what you pushed me to do. It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and tests lying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through," she added.

ICYDK, the announcement came just one day after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, after six years of marriage. A representative for Cardi confirmed the news to People, stating that the split wasn't due to cheating rumours but had been in the works for some time. Later in August, Cardi revealed in an X Spaces chat that she had suffered a "freak accident" during her pregnancy, which left her briefly "paralysed" and nearly resulted in a miscarriage.