Cardi B Drop Hints About Her Most Anticipated Sophomore Album

Rapper and singer Cardi B recently shared an important update about her highly anticipated sophomore album, reported People. She subtly revealed that the album, which she has been delaying for years is coming close to its end of production as the cover has already been shot. Could Cardi B's sophomore record be coming sooner than we think?

"After a fan shared a gif on X of a person standing on the edge of a helicopter holding a bag with the caption, "I'm on my way to France to see if I can find Cardi the Hermes bag that she wants.. @iamcardib I got you sis," Cardi quote tweeted the post writing, "If you find me the bag I'll release my album cover," according to People.

The fan tweeted, "So the album cover is ready is what I'm hearing," along with the picture of Zendaya

"Album covers are taken ....I just don't know which to pick," Cardi replied to the user.

Cardi spoke about remarks made on X regarding her next album on The Joe Budden Podcast in July.

When the subject of her follow-up album came up in the show, host Joe Budden, 43, said, "We'll never get another Cardi album again. I am standing on it."

In response to the criticism, she shared that she don't care about what people talk about her., ".......It's the fact you always talk s--- about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this... For the past two years, this......has only talked bad things about me, constantly."

She also alleged that the host compares her to other female rappers "every five, six months" and only ever offers criticism for her singles.

In May, Cardi said that plans had altered, reversing her March assurances to fans that her album would be out in 2024.

"Anyway, NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and travelling and enjoying my summer," she told a fan on X, reported People.

