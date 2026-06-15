Cardi B Shares Bold Knicks-Themed Look After Charles Barkley’s Controversial Comment

Cardi B is still celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory, and she's doing it in her signature style.

The rapper took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to flaunt a bold Knicks-inspired outfit while marking the team's championship win.

Dressed in low-rise jeans featuring lace-up details and a bright pink cutout top, the star proudly repped the team's colours with an orange handbag and blue nails.

The celebration comes less than a week after Cardi made headlines during the Finals themselves.

Cardi B Took Centre Stage At The Finals

The Grammy winner was one of the biggest attractions at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8. Performing alongside the Knicks City Dancers during halftime, Cardi energised the crowd with performances of Bodak Yellow and Bodega Baddie.

Her appearance generated plenty of buzz both inside the arena and online, but not all of the conversation focused on her music.

During ESPN's coverage, former NBA star and analyst Charles Barkley made comments about Cardi's appearance while discussing the halftime performance.

“I don't know if those B's. They might be Cardi D's,” Barkley joked, as quoted by Page Six. “I'm pretty sure those aren't B's.”

The remarks drew laughter from fellow hosts, including Ernie Johnson, who responded, “I don't know who said that, but I know it wasn't me.”

“She's got the wrong initials,” Barkley added.

Barkley Refuses To Back Down

The comments quickly spread across social media and sparked criticism from some viewers.

Despite the backlash, Barkley later made it clear he had no plans to apologise.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, the NBA Hall of Famer dismissed the criticism.

“I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I've got no chance of doing,” he said. “I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years.”

He also added: “People can't take a joke? They can kiss my ass. I appreciate all the support I've gotten all these years, but if anybody thinks like them, they're a fool.”