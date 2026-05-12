Cardi B Gives Stefon Diggs “Another Shot” After Messy Split: Report

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs may be giving their relationship another chance, months after their messy breakup. Reports say the former couple, who share a six-month-old baby boy, recently started spending more time together. They split before the Super Bowl in February.

According to sources, the two are trying to reconnect, although the rapper is being careful and not rushing back into a full relationship. Insiders claim communication between them has improved in recent weeks and the tension has started to fade.

The latest update comes days after the pair was spotted together during a Mother's Day celebration organised by the football player's charity foundation in Washington. Their appearance quickly sparked fresh speculation about the status of their relationship. While neither has publicly confirmed getting back together, reports suggest there are still strong feelings between the two.

A source told Us Weekly, “Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot. She is giving him a second chance but is not fully committing to him.” They also claimed that Cardi B is “slowly letting” Stefon Diggs “back in. They've been in closer contact lately. Things are no longer contentious. She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly ended their relationship shortly before the 2026 Super Bowl game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fans later noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The rapper decided to distance herself from the relationship because she felt she could no longer trust the NFL player, reports stated at the time. Sources claimed that once problems started affecting her confidence in the relationship, she chose to focus her attention on her children, music career and tour.

“She needs stability and wants the same for her kids. They co parent and the door is not completely closed. They might reconnect in the future," the insider added.

Cardi B is also a mother to three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. Stefon Diggs is a father to five other children with five different women.

