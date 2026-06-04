After Public Argument, Stefon Diggs Says He And Cardi B Are ‘Great’

Stefon Diggs has spoken out about his relationship with Cardi B following their headline-making exchange outside a Maryland coffee shop earlier this year.

In a conversation with TMZ, the NFL star was asked about where things currently stood between him and the rapper after the pair were seen having what many fans described as a heated argument.

Rather than fueling speculation, Diggs appeared relaxed about the situation. “That's my child's mother. I love her to death,” he said when asked about their relationship status.

However, when pressed on whether the couple are currently together, Diggs avoided giving a direct answer.

“You have to ask her,” he added.

Diggs Downplays Argument Reports

The athlete also pushed back on reports that the exchange outside the coffee shop was a serious fight.

“What argument? I don't even think that was an argument,” he said.

Diggs pointed out that he remained calm during the interaction. When photographers suggested Cardi appeared more upset, he brushed it off by saying, “That's okay … women get like that sometimes.”

Despite the viral attention surrounding the incident, Diggs insisted the pair are “great.”

A Relationship That Keeps Fans Guessing

The comments come weeks after Cardi and Diggs surprised fans by appearing together at the athlete's Mother's Day event. The public outing featured plenty of affectionate moments and led many to believe the pair had fully reunited.

However, shortly afterwards, the two were photographed in a tense-looking conversation outside a coffee shop and gym in Maryland, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Cardi later responded to the attention on social media with her trademark humour.

“Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity,” she wrote.

“Damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

Cardi and Diggs first went public with their relationship in 2025 and became Instagram official last summer. While recent sightings have kept fans guessing, Diggs' latest comments suggest there is no bad blood between the two, even if their exact relationship status remains unclear.