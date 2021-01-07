Can't Take Our Eyes Off Alia Bhatt In This Adorable Throwback Pic With Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonirazdan)

Are you ready for a super cute picture of actress Alia Bhatt from her childhood? We sure are. On Wednesday, we chanced upon a throwback picture of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, shared by none other than their mother, actress Soni Razdan. Pint-sized Alia looks cute as a button in the photo, in which she can be seen wearing a red and white striped t-shirt and Shaheen dressed in a white outfit. Alia Bhatt's expression is just adorable in the picture. Sharing the blast from the past, Soni Razdan captioned it with black heart icons.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughter of Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran, with whom he has a daughter, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt. He married Soni Razdan in 1986 and the duo welcomed Shaheen in 1988 and Alia in 1993.

Alia Bhatt frequently shares pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and sometimes, we get glimpses of her childhood on her mother's Instagram feed.

Remember when Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful monochrome picture of herself from the time when she was a kid? If not, check it out here:

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen and Soni Radan celebrated the New Year with the actress' boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2. She has several projects lined up as of now, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.