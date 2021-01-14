'Can't Get Over The Music': Disha Patani On Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff's New Song Casanova

Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani is in love with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new song Casanova. It is true and her recent Instagram story proves it. On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff released his second solo titled Casanova and stole the show on the internet with his smooth dance moves and singing skills. The music of the song is "so good" that Disha Patani "can't get over it." Sharing the song on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening, the actress, who vacationed with Tiger Shroff in the Maldives back in November, wrote: "So good, can't get over the music." Check out Disha Patani's aforementioned Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Disha Patani has been rooting for Tiger Shroff's new song ever since he announced it on social media. When the actor shared the song on Instagram on Wednesday, she commented: "It's amazing." On one of his previous posts featuring Casanova teaser, she dropped this comment: "Killed it." Take a look:

Screenshot of Disha's comment on Tiger Shroff's post.

Watch Casanova, sung by Tiger Shroff, directed by Punit Malhotra and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, here:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reportedly began dating since 2019. The duo flew to the Maldives together last year for a quick vacation but shared pictures not featuring each other carefully on social media. However, the duo were photographed returning from their trip at the Mumbai airport together. See some of the pictures they shared from their holiday:

In terms of work, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. Radhe was initially scheduled to hit screens in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming film is Ganapath. The first look poster of the movie was released last year. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath, a high-octane action thriller, will release in 2022.