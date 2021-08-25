Can't Believe We Didn't Speak At Midnight: Sanjay Kapoor Remembers Friend Rajiv Kapoor On Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Kapoor with Rajiv Kapoor. (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Highlights Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58 in February this year

"Happy birthday Chimps," wrote Sanjay Kapoor

"Love you and miss you," he added

An emotional Sanjay Kapoor remembered his late friend and actor Rajiv Kapoor on what would have been his 59th birthday. The Prem actor shared a few throwback pictures with the late actor. One of the pictures also features Sanjay Kapoor's wife and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor. He wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday Chimps. You will always be missed, still can't believe that we didn't speak at sharp 12 in the night. Love you and miss you." Rajiv Kapoor died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Chembur in February this year. He was 58. Rajiv Kapoor, who was also a film producer and director, was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and the brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all actors and filmmakers. His brother Rishi Kapoor died in April last year.

See Sanjay Kapoor's post here:

Rajiv Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, was best known for the 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He starred in films like Zimmedaar, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes, among others. He also backed other home productions like Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a Bollywood comeback after nearly three decades with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in 1995 opposite Tabu in the film Prem. He is best known for his work in movies such Raja, Kal Ho Na Ho, Shaandaar and The Zoya Factor. He also appeared in Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, The Gone Game and The Last Hour. Sanjay Kapoor will be seen next opposite his Raja co-star Madhuri Dixit in the Netflix original Finding Anamika.