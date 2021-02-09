To Rajiv Kapoor, A Farewell Note From Old Friend Sanjay Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor shared this throwback of Rajiv Kapoor (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Actor Sanjay Kapoor lost an old friend on February 9 - actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor died in Chembur on Tuesday. He was 58. Rajiv Kapoor was the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor, who was a childhood friend of Rajiv Kapoor, summed up his emotions in a heart-wrenching farewell note on Instagram and wrote: "You will be missed, sexy." He shared a bunch of throwback photos, featuring him and Rajiv Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep too remembered Rajiv Kapoor in throwback memories, which she shared with a red heart.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also attended Rajiv Kapoor's funeral on Tuesday evening. In an interview with Times Of India a few years ago, Sanjay Kapoor talked about the bond he shared with Rajiv Kapoor, both of who grew up in Chembur together. "My mom and Krishna aunty were best of friends and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor) and I grew up together... Chimpu had a car and would travel abroad, right from when he was a year old. But our parents brought us up in a way that we never had any complexes. I remember Chimpu became an actor very quickly. Prior to his becoming an actor, when we went out together, if he paid the bill two times, I would pay it once. But we would go to ordinary places then that both of us could afford," read an excerpt from Sanjay Kapoor's interview.

Rajiv Kapoor died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital but was declared dead. He was best known for starring in films such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes among others.