'Broken But Strong': Kareena Kapoor Mourns Uncle Rajiv Kapoor With A Priceless Throwback

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo after Rajiv Kapoor's death (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Rajiv Kapoor died in Chembur on Tuesday

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback memory as tribute

Riddhima Kapoor dropped the red heart on her post

The Kapoor family lost another member on Tuesday - actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Chembur today afternoon. He was 58. Rajiv Kapoor was the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. On Tuesday, within hours of Rajiv Kapoor's death, a heart-wrenching tribute arrived from Randhir Kapoor's daughter Kareena Kapoor. The mom-to-be actress zeroed in on a priceless throwback memory, featuring four Kapoor stalwarts - Raj Kapoor and his sons Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi - Randhir Kapoor, 73, is the only one alive from the black and white throwback memory posted by Kareena. Rishi Kapoor died in April last year after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Raj Kapoor died in 1988.

"Broken but strong," wrote Kareena Kapoor along with the broken heart emoji. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped in a red heart on Kareena's post.

Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma were some of the first family members to arrive at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur residence after his death. Rajiv Kapoor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital, news agency ANI reported. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor was the first one to mourn Rajiv Kapoor on Instagram, by simply posting a photo of him and writing: "RIP."

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for starring in films such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes among others. Rajiv Kapoor turned a film producer with 1991 film Henna. Rajiv Kapoor's resume as a producer also included films such as Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.