Cannes 2025: Simi Garewal To Make Red Carpet Appearance At <i>Aranyer Din Ratri</i> Screening

Veteran actor Simi Garewal is set to make her debut at the 2025 edition of the Cannes Film Festival as part of the screening of the 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri.

Garewal, who played a tribal Santhal girl named Duli in the Bengali movie, will attend the showcase which will be held under the Cannes Classics section on May 19.

The actor, also known for films such as Karz, Chalte Chalte, and Mera Naam Joker, shared a video on her Instagram handle on Monday in which she could be seen choosing her outfit for the event.

Garewal, 77, will wear an ensemble from Karleo, a couture label established by Karan Berry and Leon Vaz.

"So I've finally decided as to who will design my ensemble for the red carpet in Cannes!! It's on 19th May, when we present my film with Ray, Aranyer Din Ratri, restored by Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese and Heritage Foundation. Because I love their aesthetics...I've chosen @karleofashion (sic)" she wrote in the caption.

Aranyer Din Ratri is presented and restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. The funding was provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, a press release issued by the festival organisers said.

Based on the novel of the same name by author Sunil Gangopadhyay, the film, titled "Days and Nights in the Forest" in English, also featured an ensemble cast of Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, Aparna Sen, and Sharmila Tagore.

Besides Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, Tagore, Margaret Bodde, executive director of The Film Foundation, and FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will also attend the screening of Aranyer Din Ratri.

The premiere of "Aranyer Din Ratri" will be presented by renowned Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to begin on Tuesday (May 13).

