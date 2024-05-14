Cannes 2024: Meet The Jury - Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone And 6 Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: gretagerwig_fans)

An eight member jury led by Greta Gerwig will decide the winner of this year's Palme d'Or, the top prize of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off Tuesday.

Greta Gerwig

A former muse of US indie cinema, Gerwig, 40, became a box office sensation last year with Barbie, the first film by a woman director to surpass $1 billion at the box office.

Gerwig made her name as an actor in low-key slice-of-life tales, most notably Frances Ha, which she co-wrote with her husband, director Noah Baumbach.

She then turned to directing with quirky teen comedy-drama Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2020), and will next adapt beloved children's novel The Chronicles of Narnia.

Omar Sy

One of France's most popular celebrities, Sy is now an international star thanks to the Netflix show Lupin.

The 46-year-old's breakthrough was 2011 hit The Intouchables that earned him a Cesar Award for best actor. He appeared at Cannes in 2022 for Father and Soldier about African recruits during World War I.

Eva Green

Green, 43, was discovered by director Bernardo Bertolucci for 2003's racy coming-of-age tale The Dreamers.

She has become a fixture of gothic and historical epics such as 300: Rise of an Empire, Dark Shadows and Kingdom of Heaven and starred in the recent French remake of The Three Musketeers, but she is perhaps best-known for breaking James Bond's heart in Casino Royale.

Lily Gladstone

Gladstone, 37, won multiple awards for her role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes last year, a breakthrough for Native American actors in Hollywood.

She previously starred in Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women and will next appear in Apple's Fancy Dance.

Hirokazu Kore-Eda

A fixture at Cannes, the Japanese director, 61, has won multiple prizes at the festival for his quietly powerful tales of ordinary families in difficult situations, including the Palme d'Or in 2018 for Shoplifters and best screenplay for last year's Monster.

Pierfrancesco Favino

One of Italy's top actors, Favino, 54, was a mafia boss-turned-informant in the 2019 Cannes entry The Traitor, and won best actor at the following year's Venice Film Festival for Padrenostro about a father targeted by left-wing terrorists.

He will next appear alongside Angelina Jolie in Maria Callas biopic Maria.

Juan Antonio Bayona

The 49-year-old Spanish director earned an Oscar nomination this year for Society of the Snow about the survivors of a plane crash in the Andes, which won 12 Goya Awards in Spain.

His earlier films include the award-winning horror The Orphanage, and The Impossible about the 2004 Asian tsunami starring Naomi Watts.

Ebru Ceylan

A photographer and art director, Ceylan, 48, is best-known for her work alongside her husband, director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, co-writing films including Three Monkeys (2008), Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011) and the Palme d'Or-winning Winter Sleep (2014).

Nadine Labaki

Winner of the third-place Jury Prize in 2018 for Capernaum about an abused child suing his parents, the Lebanese director, 50, has also been a regular at Cannes. She won a residency at the festival in 2004 to develop her film Caramel about a beauty salon, which became the biggest-ever international success for Lebanese cinema.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)