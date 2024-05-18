Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Is A Ray Of Sunshine In New Pics From French Riviera

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: redseafilm)

After checking into the French Riviera in style, Kiara Advani is making sure to turn heads with her stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. On Saturday, Kiara Advani, who is a part of the Women In Cinema panel, attended the Variety Global Conversations event. The panel, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, took place at La Plage Des Palmes. Kiara Advani attended the event in an elegant orange ruched gown, accentuated with gold earrings. Her hair was styled in a braided updo with a middle parting. The official X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a series of pictures from the event. The snapshots also feature Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif.

The caption read, "Our #WomenInCinema honorees, including Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha, Kiara Advani, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif, at Variety's Global Conversations panel at #Cannes2024.

A day ago, Kiara Advani shared a video on social media. In the video, she is seen striking poses in a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of Indian designer Prabal Gurung. For accessories, Kiara opted for white pearl danglers. She completed her look with white pointed heels. Captioning the video, Kiara Advani wrote, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

ICYDK: Kiara Advani is representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival. The event will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries.

Joining her at Cannes will be fellow actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala and Jacqueline Fernandes. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red-carpet debut on Wednesday.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is touted to be a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. Reports suggest it's slated for a theatrical release later this year. Additionally, she's set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh. While details about her character remain under wraps, speculation is rife that she'll step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma. The film is expected to hit screens in 2025. Kiara is also rumoured to join the cast of War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.