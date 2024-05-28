Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta Received The Best Actress Award In An Outfit Bought From 'Flea Market'

Anasuya Sengupta shared this image. (courtesy: cup_o_t)

Anasuya Sengupta has made the nation proud by becoming the first Indian to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. The star won the award for the portrayal of Renuka in the film The Shameless. But did you know that the outfit she wore on her big day was bought from a flea market? Well, the actress has announced it herself on Instagram. Anasuya shared a series of pictures recounting her experience at the 77th edition of the prestigious film festival. An excerpt from her caption read, “Outfit - quickly bought before the awards from a flea market at Cannes, because that's how I do.” She also mentioned selecting pieces from fashion designer Arjun Saluja's brand Rishta. Coming back to the images, in the first frame, the star is seen wearing a white outfit and some chunky gold jewellery. Next, she is posing alongside her co-star Omara and director Konstantin Bojanov. The last photo features Anasuya, on stage, smiling and living her winning moment.

In between the slides, Anasuya Sengupta wrote about how receiving the award was “an incredibly humbling honour.” She said, “Winning the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is an incredibly humbling honour. Furthermore, to know that I am the first Indian to have received this is that much more special. I am deeply grateful to the festival jury artists I have long admired for recognising my work among such talented peers. To me, this award is much more than just a personal achievement.”

Anasuya Sengupta also thanked the producer, director, and cast of The Shameless. She added, “I am here because of my film, 'The Shameless', tirelessly mounted by my producers from all over the world; Urban factory, Akka films, House on fire productions, Klas films, TPHQ and Shanta Nepali productions that line produced in Nepal. I am particularly grateful to my cast and my director Konstantin Bojanov for believing so fiercely in me. He is nothing short of a magician in my eyes!”

Further, Anasuya Sengupta expressed her gratitude towards female industry colleagues who choose powerful stories. She mentioned, “This film (The Shameless) bears testimony to the power of storytelling and the invaluable contributions of all who worked so lovingly on it, not thinking about glory or possible accolades. I only stand on the shoulder of giants, women in cinema who have relentlessly been working to embody characters and stories that need to be told. I owe so much to them!”

Anasuya Sengupta signed off with the hope of getting more opportunities. “I hope this recognition paves the way for more opportunities and visibility for women in the Indian film industry, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Love and gratitude, Anasuya Sengupta,” she wrote.

Check out her post below:

The Shameless narrates the story of Renuka, who manages to escape from a Delhi brothel, after killing a police officer. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.