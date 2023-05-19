Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma, The French Riviera And His 'Father Of Pearl' Look

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

A new day brings a new album from Vijay Varma's Cannes 2023 diaries. The actor, who is at the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the renowned film festival as a part of the Indian delegation, is making every moment count with his classy OOTDs. His latest fit has painted the French city in the shades of white, or should we say, in the shades of “pearl.” Vijay styled an off-white satin silk kurta, by Anamika Khanna, with flared trousers that have abstract prints on the sides. He completed the look with a matching satin silk blazer in a similar tone and white shoes. Sharing his latest pictures from the Cannes Film Festival, Vijay Varma described himself as the “father of pearl” and added a water wave icon to his caption.

Take a look:

It seems like Vijay Varma has been following the black-and-white dress code at the prestigious film festival. Previously, he made a dashing appearance on the Cannes red carpet in a black tuxedo from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. The actor chose to pair his all-black look with a silver watch. “On and off the red carpet with Moi. Styled by my forever Vrindaa Narang. Wearing the evil Lannister Gaurav Gupta,” he wrote in the caption.

This is Vijay Varma's second time at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier, he visited the French Riviera for the premiere of his 2013 film Monsoon Shootout. It has been directed by Amit Kumar and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neeraj Kabi. After his first day on the Cannes 2023 red carpet, Vijay wrote, “It's good to be back here” and thanked the National Film Development Corporation, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for “making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes.”

Apart from Vijay Varma, other Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival this year are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar.

In terms of work, Vijay Varma has been garnering praise for his performance in the web series Dahaad. He plays the role of a serial killer in the series that also features Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

Next, Vijay has Sujoy Ghosh's film, Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.