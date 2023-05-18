'Who's Vijay Verma?' 10 Years Ago, Designers Refused To Dress Him For Cannes

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma is at the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is part of the Indian delegation, has opened up about his Cannes debut, in 2013, and how none of the designers were ready to style him for the event. Vijay Varma's film Monsoon Shootout premiered at the prestigious film festival a decade ago. The actor, in an interaction with Film Companion, recalled those days and said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?' And they said, ‘Who's Vijay Varma? We don't want to dress anybody.'”

Vijay Varma added that one of his friends gifted him a Zara suit, which he wore for the morning photo call. He said, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That's how I went.”

The actor added that he didn't have the money to buy his pictures. “When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn't have money to buy from," he added. The actor continued, “Now, that I have revisited the pictures after 10 years… I was like thora sa usmay a raha hai Marwari Johnny Depp”.

When asked if he was confused or frustrated after being turned down by designers, Vijay Varma added, “I didn't know any of it. Really. It was stupid of me…naive of me to ask. And, it was equally understandable why it didn't come through.”

Vijay Varma will be next seen in Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.