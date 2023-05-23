Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy's Feathered OOTD Reviewed By BFF Disha Patani

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

TV star Mouni Roy has actively been sharing pictures of her OOTDs in Cannes. The actress checked into the French Riviera earlier this week. On Tuesday, Mouni Roy posted pictures of her latest OOTD - a feathered blue outfit designed by Jean Louis Sabaji. She wore blue heels by Christian Louboutin. Mouni Roy, who is representing the brand Lenskart, can be seen wearing black sunglasses in a few frames. She captioned the post, "Casual in Cannes in my feather dress and a feather hat." In the comments section of the post, Mouni's BFF Disha Patani commented "Love" and added heart emojis.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

The actress added a dash of bling with a shimmery bandeau and a gold skirt earlier. "Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn," she wrote.

About Mouni Roy's daytime look at the French Riviera - she wore a bright yellow outfit was designed by Atelier Zuhra and Swarovski. Check out the post here:

Previously, Mouni was dressed in a black outfit and she wrote in her caption, "Films, art, culture, wine, cheese, and lots of good food?Hello Cannes." The actress wore a black gown designed by Tarik Ediz for this look.

Mouni Roy became a household name after starring in several television shows. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra last year, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).