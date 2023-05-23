Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Shines Brighter Than The French Riviera Sun

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who is in Cannes currently, shared stunning pictures of her OOTD on Tuesday - a shimmery bandeau that she paired with a golden ruffled skirt. Her outfit was by Maison Geyanna Youness. The star captioned the post, "Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn." The actress, who is representing the brand Lenskart at the fest, can be seen wearing tinted sunglasses in the picture.

See Mouni Roy's post here:

Before this, Mouni was dressed in a black outfit and she wrote in her caption, "Films, art, culture, wine, cheese, and lots of good food?Hello Cannes." The actress wore a black gown designed by Tarik Ediz for this look.

Mouni Roy's day out in the French Riviera looked like this. Her bright yellow outfit was designed by Atelier Zuhra and Swarovski. What's not to like about the look? Check out the post here:

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra last year, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.