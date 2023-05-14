Mouni Roy And Husband Suraj Nambiar's Postcards All The Way From Italy

Image was shared by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy )

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have always set couple goals and there is no denying this. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her husband, much to the delight of her fans. Now, the actress has dropped a loved-up image all the way from Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. In the photo, the actress is dressed in a white crop top and denim skirt, while Suraj is wearing a pair of denim pants and a jacket. This is followed by images of Mouni with the couple's friends. In the caption, she wrote, “And hurry as fast as you can along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust…”

Replying to the post, Karan Tacker said, “1st pic [heart emoji],” referring to the image of Mouni and Suraj.

Mouni Roy followed this up with more images of herself in Italy with Suraj Nambiar and the gang. In the caption, she wrote, “La dolce vita.” Arjun Bijlani replied with heart emojis.

Here are some more images of the couple from Italy.

Recently, on the occasion of her BFF Mandira Bedi's birthday, Mouni Roy shared a special post. In it, she wrote, “My dearest M, I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artists in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring.”

Mouni Roy further added, “But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life. As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way.”

In response, Mandira Bedi said, “Mouni. I'm so grateful for you. For your love. And for having you in my life. I treasure you.”

Mandira Bedi was one of the few guests to attend Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's intimate wedding.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been married since January, 2022.