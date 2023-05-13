Mouni Roy Is Living Her Best Life In Italy. See Pics

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy is holidaying in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress posted pictures from her getaway on her profile on Saturday. In a set of pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen happily posing dressed in an orange swimwear by Lea Clothing Co. "Living in a day dream...,"she captioned the post. She also shared another post from Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy. She captioned the post "#thesweetnessofdoingnothing." Posting more holiday postcards with her husband and friends and she wrote, "Life RN."

See Mouni Roy's post here:

Here are some more photos from Italy:

Just Mouni Roy being her stunning self.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra last year, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China..