In Pic: Not Akshay Kumar Third-Wheeling BFFs Disha Patani And Mouni Roy

Akshay with Disha and Mouni. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been christened the newest BFFs in Bollywood after they bonded on The Entertainers Tour, earlier this year. The stars are now a regular fixture on each other's social media timelines. A case in point is Mouni Roy's latest post in which she shared a series of images from the tour. While the actresses look glamorous as ever, we also caught a glimpse of Mouni and Disha's superstar third wheel – Akshay Kumar. In the images, Mouni and Disha are inside an aircraft, with Akshay Kumar balancing on the handle of Disha's seat. Mouni also shared an image of Akshay Kumar on a balcony with a glorious sunset in the background. Among the many pictures of Disha and Mouni, we also spotted Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, and Stebin Ben.

In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, “But all the best moments become memories…All love err'ything.” Disha Patani, in the comments section, said, “Miss our time and you,” with a bunch of happy emojis. To this, Mouni replied, "Same" along with a bunch of red hearts.

Replying to the post, singer Stebin Ben said, “Missing it [heart emojis].” Mouni Roy quickly replied to the comment. She wrote, "Why? We are meeting soonest." Actor Karan Tacker gushed about the pictures and wrote, “Sunsets never looked this pretty...!”

Mouni Roy recently shared a post on Instagram featuring her two passions: acting and dancing. Needless to say, Disha Patani gave her a shout-out by commenting on the post. Here, Mouni can be seen joyfully dancing and shooting for a song. In response, Disha Patani complimented her friend by writing, "So beautiful."

Disha Patani recently shared some entertaining Instagram Reels where she was seen dancing to DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts. Dressed in a stunning shimmery red bralette and a skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, she looked like an absolute showstopper. Mouni Roy couldn't help but express her admiration for her dear friend and replied to the post with a heartfelt compliment. She exclaimed, "Ufffff look at my baby love", highlighting how proud she is of Disha's amazing performance. The two actresses continue to be each other's biggest supporters, uplifting and encouraging each other through their shared love for dance and entertainment.

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures featuring her and Disha Patani. In the caption, she expressed her longing for her friend, admitting that she already misses the Radhe actress. Mouni fondly referred to Disha as her "D" and added the hashtags #WhenYouKnowYouKnow and #missmiss. Disha replied to the post with a sweet message, saying "Love you my mon mon." In response, Mouni affectionately replied, "Me more!"

Mouni Roy played the lead antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One, while Disha Patani recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns and has two exciting upcoming projects in the lineup - Yodha and Project K.