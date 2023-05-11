On Disha Patani's Selfies, BFF Mouni Roy Left This Comment

Disha Patani shared this image.(courtesy: dishapatani)

There is only one rule – when Disha Patani drops a photo, you stop and stare. The star's new post is only going to make it easy. The Radhe actress has posted three fresh-faced selfies in which she looks visibly sleepy but is glowing. With a makeup-free face, hair styled in a braid and dressed in casual clothes, Disha looks ready to chill. In the caption, Disha Patani lets emoticons do all the talking by dropping only sleep and snoring emojis. It comes as no surprise that one of the first to drop a comment under the images was Disha's BFF Mouni Roy. The actress wrote, “Beautiful,” with heart-eye and heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

A few days ago, Mouni Roy also left a sweet comment under one of Disha Patani's training videos in which she is seen performing some complex moves with her coach. While Disha only dropped a smile emoticon in the caption, Mouni Roy said, “My [ninja and heart emojis].” Arjun Kapoor too reacted with clap emojis.

Here's the video:

The stars became BFFs during the The Entertainers Tour, earlier this year that was headlined by Akshay Kumar. During and after the tour, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. In one of the posts Mouni Roy shared from the tour, Mouni and Disha are inside an aircraft, with Akshay Kumar balancing on the handle of Disha's seat.

In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, “But all the best moments become memories…All love err'ything.” In the comments section, Disha Patani said, “Miss our time and you,” and added a bunch of happy emojis. To this, Mouni replied, "Same," followed by a bunch of red hearts.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in a bunch of projects such as Yodha, Kanguva and Project K. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy played the lead antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One.