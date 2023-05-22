Cannes 2023: Just Vignesh Shivan Chilling With 'Your Friendly Neighborhood SpiderMan' Tobey Maguire

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Film star Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan is living his best life in Cannes and his social media feed stands as proof. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director, in his latest Instagram entry, shared a picture of himself with "your friendly neighborhood Spiderman" Tobey Maguire. On Sunday, Vignesh posted a selfie featuring Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy . In the picture, both Vignesh and Tobey can be seen posing while wearing tuxedos. Sharing the photo, Vignesh captioned it, "With your friendly neighborhood #SpiderMan"

Earlier, director Anurag Kashyap, who is attending the film festival for the Midnight Screening of his film Kennedy, also posted an image with Vignesh Shivan. Anurag captioned the post, "Somehow we always meet here .. Vignesh Shivan and me .. and this time joined by the wonder kid Pradeep Ranganathan on his first trip to the festival de Cannes. Watching, talking and eating cinema."

Vignesh Shivan had been fairly regular in keeping his fans updated about his trip to Cannes. Last weekend, the director posted some pictures of himself on the French Riviera and wrote, "Keeping calm in Cannes."

Meanwhile, this year, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 witnessed appearances by many Bollywood celebrities. The 2023 debutante class included Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, walked the 2023 Cannes red carpet creating quite some buzz with her silver hooded red-carpet look. Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela also returned to the French Riviera this year. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year.