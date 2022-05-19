Cannes 2022: Mame Khan's Inside Pics With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone And Others

Mame Khan with Deepika Padukone at India Pavilion event. (courtesy: mame_khan)

On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Indian celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, AR Rahman and others were seen in a jubilant mood at the inauguration of the India pavilion. Rajasthani singer Mame Khan has shared some inside pictures from the event on his Instagram handle. The singer has shared several selfies and captioned the post as "Selfie time! No caption or introduction needed". In the first picture, he can be seen clicking a selfie with Deepika (who is one of the jury members at the Cannes 2022). The singer looks dapper in a traditional outfit while the actress is slaying in a black pantsuit set with a statement silver neckpiece.

In the second, Mame Khan poses with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in a flight. In the last three selfies, he is posing with Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ricky Kej.

Here have a look:

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan was the first folk artist to open the red carpet for India at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. He shared a post on his Instagram handle from the event, wherein he can be seen posing with AR Rahman, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Kamal Haasan, Urvashi Rautela and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He captioned the post as "About last night... "A historic moment for Indian Folk arts, Shri Mame Khan became the first ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet...at Cannes" -The Statesman."

India has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Cinema. Deepika Padukone is among nine jury members and has been slaying ever since she checked in French Riviera. The two-week-long event will conclude on May 28, 2022.