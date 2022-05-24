Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Woke Up Looking Like This In The French Riviera

Hina Khan in the French Riviera. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan's weeklong Cannes trip exemplifies what a French vacation should look like. The actress, however, is not on a holiday. She is there for work - attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This is Hina Khan's second outing at the prestigious event. Last week, Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the fest. When she isn't on the red carpet, Hina Khan likes to delight her fans with stunning pictures from the French Riviera. The latest one being her picture-perfect shots from her day out. Hina wore an ice blue outfit from the shelves of Skytten Couture. She wore drop earrings by Tuula Jewelry. In her caption, Hina wrote: "A very good morning from the French Riviera." She added the hashtags #cannes2022, #cannesfilmfestival and #frenchriviera.

See Hina Khan's post here:

Last week, Hina Khan slayed on the red carpet in a feathered lavender outfit by Sophie Couture.

Speaking of Hina Khan's off-red carpet moments - equally impressive.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.