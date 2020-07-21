Can You Guess Who This Kid Grew Up To Be? Hint - Dabangg

Blast from the past. (Image courtesy: sonu_sood )

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon throwback pictures of Sonu Sood. The Dabangg actor flipped through the pages of his family album and shared two priceless pictures of himself and his mother on her birth anniversary. In the first photo, Sonu Sood's mother can be seen feeding him a piece of what appears to be a cake while in another, a much younger version of the actor can be seen posing with his mom. Sharing the photos, Sonu Sood wrote a moving birthday note for his mom, in which he expressed how much he is missing her.

"Happy birthday, Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you...but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you," read the caption on Sonu Sood's post.

Sonu Sood, who has featured in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, has become somewhat of a hero among stranded migrants for his efforts to send them back home during the coronavirus crisis. That's not it, Sonu Sood also arranged safe shelters for several people in Mumbai before cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast last month.

Sonu Sood is best-known for his performances in films like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.