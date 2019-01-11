After The Success Of Simmba, Sonu Sood Writes An Emotional Note For His Late Parents

Sonu Sood is basking in on the success of Simmba. (Image courtesy: sonu_sood)

Actor Sonu Sood, who is currently basking in on the success of his last film Simmba, shared an extensive note for his late parents Shakti and Saroj Sood in his latest Instagram post. Sonu, who played the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, expressed his love for his parents by sharing an emotional note on social media on Friday. Sonu captioned the post: "Miss you mom and dad" and wrote: "Today when I sit and attend congratulatory calls from so many people on the success of my new movie, there is one call I miss the most... A call from you both."

Sonu, whose last film Simmba performed exceptionally well at the box office, and has collected over Rs 212 crore within two weeks of its release, added, "Today everything feels incomplete without you. Wish I could sit in a theater with you and watch my film. The applause and whistles would have justified the time I had spent away from you during my struggling days."

Take a look at Sonu Sood's post here:

Sonu Sood, who lost his father Shakti Sood in February 2016 and his mother Saroj Sood in 2007, wrote about how he sometimes feels that he "failed as a son" and that he wishes that his parents were around to witness his success as an actor. "In the initial years when I was trying to learn the craft, I remember your motivational calls and those inspiring letters, which I still have with me. Time flew too fast. Success came, but for whom I worked so hard for so many years, couldn't enjoy it. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a son."

In his post, the 45-year-old actor also talked about how he wished that he could have attained success in the initial stages of his career. "Sometimes I wish, I could have made this happen faster. I am sorry mom and dad. I miss you every day when I succeed. I miss you every day when I fail. I will still work hard to make you proud. Stay happy wherever you are and I know you are making things happen for me the way they are happening for me now," wrote Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood signed off the note saying, "Love you loads and miss you infinite. See you someday for sure. With mom and dad around, life would have been mind-ich-blowing."

Sonu Sood has featured in films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg, Happy New Year, Singh Is King, Gabbar Is Back and Paltan among others. He was last seen in next seen in Simmba.