Can You Guess Who This Cute Little Star-Kid Grew Up To Be?

Who doesn't love throwback treats! We all do, and so does Sara Ali Khan. The 24-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and fished out a childhood photo of herself from when she was really pint-sized. "Loved the sun, for many suns," she captioned her Instagram post. While there's no definite way of explaining Sara Ali Khan's cryptic caption, we saw glimpses of her love for the sun in her Maldives vacation diaries. Each new day meant a new post of her soaking up the sun in the pool of her water villa. In the comments section, the little munchkin Sara Ali Khan reminded many of baby Taimur while mostly her Instafam had only one thing to say: "Cute!"

Sara Ali Khan is indeed a fan of throwback memories and her Instagram is proof of that. A few months earlier, she shared a pint-sized photo of hers, all dressed up in ghagra choli, with the caption: "Waiting for my shot since 2000." Sara, known for her signature sense of humour, added these in the hashtags: "Apna time aayega and "Sara ka drama."

Before that, Sara trended a great deal for making a joke about being overweight, from before she became a fitness enthusiast: "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown back," she wrote and added the pumpkin, burger, pizza, coke and doughnut emojis. Saif Ali Khan told us Sara used to binge on pizza during her Columbia University days.

Sara Ali Khan recently returned from her Maldives vacation. She is currently busy with the schedule of Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan.