<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, premiered on the big screens on July 4. The film had a modest opening of Rs 3.5 crore on its first day. Now, the romantic drama has crossed the Rs 15-crore mark following a boost from its weekend collections.

On Day 3 (July 6), Metro In Dino minted Rs 7.25 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 16.75 crore. Metro In Dino “had an overall 39.75 percent Hindi occupancy” rate on its first Sunday, added the report.

Breaking it down, the evening shows had the highest attendance at 57.14 percent, followed by the afternoon screenings at 46.62 percent. Meanwhile, the night shows recorded 39.27 percent and the morning slots stood at 15.98 percent.

On July 6, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Instagram highlighting that Metro In Dino might face tough competition from two Hollywood releases — Jurassic World Rebirth and F1: The Movie.

He wrote, “Metro In Dino witnesses solid Saturday growth [68.15%]. All eyes are now on Sunday for a further spike in footfall and numbers. The Sunday business is crucial to make up for the initial shortfall and ensure a healthy weekend total.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Metro In Dino continues to perform best in urban centres, its core target audience. However, the response from mass circuits remains below par. Additionally, stiff competition from the Hollywood biggies – Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie – is impacting its potential in metros.”

Metro In Dino consists of an ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The film is a spiritual successor to Anurag Basu's Life in a… Metro, which premiered in 2007.

Metro In Dino, produced under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films, explores complex themes of modern relationships, love and heartbreak.