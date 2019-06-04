Can You Guess Who The Little 'Drama Queen' In This Throwback Pic Is?

This actress had a strong posing game even as a child. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

We absolutely love throwback posts, especially the ones that feature childhood pictures of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday, we chanced upon a series of super cute throwback pictures shared by an actress that will surely make you go "aww." Can you guess the little "drama queen" in the picture? In case the name Bhumi Pednekar pops into you head, we must tell you that your guess is absolutely right. Bhumi struck gold in her photo archive and shared several pictures from her childhood days on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, little Bhumi can be seen dressed in a lehenga and with a dupatta draped around her head and she looks simply adorable.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

A screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story.

Seems like Bhumi struck gold in her photo archive. Going by these pictures, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bhumi was actually born to be an actor. Bhumi shared an Instagram story, in which she wrote: "Drama queen for life. Janam se actor." Here are some pictures, you can thank us later.

Doesn't Bhumi Pednekar look adorable in this picture/

Another picture shared by Bhumi on her Instagram story.

If you thought it doesn't get better, you might be wrong. Check out this picture:

Another throwback picture from Bhumi's childhood days.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the dacoit drama Sonchiriya. Bhumi's line-up of films includes Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Tiolet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lust Stories among others.