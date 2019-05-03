Can You Guess Who The 'Eighties Baby' In This Throwback Pic Is?

Here's a hint: This actress was last seen in Sanju

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2019 16:39 IST
The actress shared this Flashback Friday post. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Major Flashback Friday," the actress captioned the post
  2. Malaika Arora commented on the picture: "doll"
  3. Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari also commented on the post

There's nothing better than Flashback Friday posts, especially the pictures which feature our favourite Bollywood stars as little kids. We chanced upon such adorable picture of an "Eighties baby"(in her own words) on Instagram and it is arguably one of the cutest pictures on the Internet today. Can you guess who the adorable baby in this picture is? In case the word Dia Mirza pops up in your head, we must tell you that that your guess is absolutely right. Dia Mirza made the best use of Flashback Friday and treated her Instafam to this lovely picture of herself. Dia caption the post: "Major Flashback Friday. Eighties baby."

Just like us, Bollywood stars also loved the picture shared by Dia and the comments on her post are proof. Soni Razdan wrote: "OMG! How cute are you," while Malaika Arora referred to little Dia as a "doll." Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bipasha Basu also commented on Dia Mirza's post.

Take a look at Dia Mirza's post here:

Major #FlashbackFriday #80sBaby

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 Here's another adorable throwback picture of Dia Mirza along with her mother:

My favourite teacher @deepamirza

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 

Dia Mirza frequently delights her Instafam with throwback pictures. Earlier this year, as a part of the viral #10YearChallenge, Dia shared a throwback picture of herself juxtaposed with a recent one and she captioned it: "So here it is, my #10YearChallenge. At 27 and 37!"

ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

So here it is, my #10YearChallenge! At 27 and 37!

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Rajkumar Hiarani's Sanju, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in which she portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata.



