Can You Guess Who The 'Eighties Baby' In This Throwback Pic Is?

The actress shared this Flashback Friday post. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights "Major Flashback Friday," the actress captioned the post Malaika Arora commented on the picture: "doll" Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari also commented on the post

There's nothing better than Flashback Friday posts, especially the pictures which feature our favourite Bollywood stars as little kids. We chanced upon such adorable picture of an "Eighties baby"(in her own words) on Instagram and it is arguably one of the cutest pictures on the Internet today. Can you guess who the adorable baby in this picture is? In case the word Dia Mirza pops up in your head, we must tell you that that your guess is absolutely right. Dia Mirza made the best use of Flashback Friday and treated her Instafam to this lovely picture of herself. Dia caption the post: "Major Flashback Friday. Eighties baby."

Just like us, Bollywood stars also loved the picture shared by Dia and the comments on her post are proof. Soni Razdan wrote: "OMG! How cute are you," while Malaika Arora referred to little Dia as a "doll." Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bipasha Basu also commented on Dia Mirza's post.

Take a look at Dia Mirza's post here:

Here's another adorable throwback picture of Dia Mirza along with her mother:

Dia Mirza frequently delights her Instafam with throwback pictures. Earlier this year, as a part of the viral #10YearChallenge, Dia shared a throwback picture of herself juxtaposed with a recent one and she captioned it: "So here it is, my #10YearChallenge. At 27 and 37!"

ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Rajkumar Hiarani's Sanju, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in which she portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.