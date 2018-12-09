On Dia Mirza's Birthday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit And Others Post Wishes

"Happiest Birthday my most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior in our country," wrote Alia Bhatt

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 09, 2018 18:25 IST
Happy Birthday, Dia Mirza! (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)


  1. Dia Mirza turned 37 on Sunday
  2. Bipasha Basu, Juhi Chawla also wished her on social media
  3. "Your work is an inspiration for us," wrote Riteish Deshmuk

On Dia Mirza's 37th birthday, the actress' friends, colleagues and fans posted warm wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. While some wished the actress by sharing throwback pictures, others posted loved-up notes on social media. Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and others wished the actress on her special day. Alia Bhatt, in her birthday wish, addressed Dia as the "most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior" and tweeted, "Happiest Birthday my most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior in our country! Have a brilliant day! Lots of love always." Another special wish came from Dia's Dum co-star Vivek Oberoi, who shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and wrote: "Happy birthday to the eternally beautiful Dia Mirza. May you have an incredible year and keep inspiring us! More Dum to you darling! Loads of love always!"

Take a look at the birthday wishes here:

 

 

 

 

Vicky Kaushal, who shared screen space with Dia Mirza in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, wrote: "Happy Birthday. One of the nicest, kindest, sweetest persons I know! Wishing you lots of joy and goodness in life."

 

 

More birthday wishes poured in from Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Soni Razdan and Juhi Chawla.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sophie Choudry shared multiple pictures of herself along with Dia Mirza. This is what we are talking about:

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh also shared an adorable throwback picture on Twitter and wrote: "May god bless you with abundance of love, happiness & good health. Your work is an inspiration for us to be better humans that this planet deserves."

 

 

Actress Bipasha Basu also shared some lovely throwback photographs of herself along with the birthday girl and wrote a cute message. "Happy birthday you sweet mishte meye (sweet girl in Bengali). Very few people exude true love and warmth all the time... You are one of them. Stay you forever, you are precious. Big hug," wrote Bipasha Basu.

 

 

Here are some more wishes:

 

 

 

 

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, co-starring R Madhavan. She has featured in films such as Parineeta, Dus, Dum and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. Dia Mirza was last seen in Sanju.



