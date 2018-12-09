On Dia Mirza's Birthday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit And Others Post Wishes

Happy Birthday, Dia Mirza! (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Dia Mirza turned 37 on Sunday Bipasha Basu, Juhi Chawla also wished her on social media "Your work is an inspiration for us," wrote Riteish Deshmuk

On Dia Mirza's 37th birthday, the actress' friends, colleagues and fans posted warm wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. While some wished the actress by sharing throwback pictures, others posted loved-up notes on social media. Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and others wished the actress on her special day. Alia Bhatt, in her birthday wish, addressed Dia as the "most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior" and tweeted, "Happiest Birthday my most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior in our country! Have a brilliant day! Lots of love always." Another special wish came from Dia's Dum co-star Vivek Oberoi, who shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and wrote: "Happy birthday to the eternally beautiful Dia Mirza. May you have an incredible year and keep inspiring us! More Dum to you darling! Loads of love always!"

Take a look at the birthday wishes here:

Happiest Birthday my most beautiful friend and the most epic green warrior in our country! @deespeak!!!! Have a brilliant day! Lots of love always — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 9, 2018

Happy bday to the eternally beautiful @deespeak. May you have an incredible year and keep inspiring us! More "Dum" to you darling! Loadsa love always! pic.twitter.com/vsLIsOMBp5 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 9, 2018

Vicky Kaushal, who shared screen space with Dia Mirza in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, wrote: "Happy Birthday. One of the nicest, kindest, sweetest persons I know! Wishing you lots of joy and goodness in life."

Happy Happy Birthday @deespeak One of the nicest, kindest, sweetest persons I know! Wishing you lots of joy and goodness in life — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 9, 2018

More birthday wishes poured in from Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Soni Razdan and Juhi Chawla.

Salgirah mubarak @deespeak . Jeete raho khush raho . Bahut saara pyar. Proud of you for your commitment and dedication to be a catalyst for change . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 9, 2018

Happy birthday to the wonderful @deespeak!! I wish you all the success and happiness in the years to come — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 9, 2018

@deespeak happy birthday dear.. may you shine in all your endeavours.. loads of love — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 9, 2018

Many Happy Returns to one of the most beautiful women inside and out that I know. @deespeak its a privilege to know you. Have a wonderful day and year... much love always — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) December 9, 2018

Happy Birthday to a beautiful girl with a kind and determined heart ... pretty as

a princess Dia Mirza ..!! @deespeak — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 9, 2018

Sophie Choudry shared multiple pictures of herself along with Dia Mirza. This is what we are talking about:

Riteish Deshmukh also shared an adorable throwback picture on Twitter and wrote: "May god bless you with abundance of love, happiness & good health. Your work is an inspiration for us to be better humans that this planet deserves."

My dearest darling Dee @deespeak wishing you a very happy birthday - May god bless you with abundance of love, happiness & good health. Your work is an inspiration for us to be better humans that this planet deserves. - love ya pic.twitter.com/eg9KGXxtHU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 9, 2018

Actress Bipasha Basu also shared some lovely throwback photographs of herself along with the birthday girl and wrote a cute message. "Happy birthday you sweet mishte meye (sweet girl in Bengali). Very few people exude true love and warmth all the time... You are one of them. Stay you forever, you are precious. Big hug," wrote Bipasha Basu.

Here are some more wishes:

May your year be as special as you are, and as beautiful and as full of conviction... more power to you Dee... lots of love to you @deespeakpic.twitter.com/yE2lkoJYeH — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 9, 2018

Possibly the best way to wish @deespeak a Happy Birthday, is to share her passion for Nature & Wildlife preservation that is embodied in this song and project. May your tribe increase, Dia, and may each of us realise that we ARE nature. #MereDeshKiZameenhttps://t.co/5XE1Yq5HAw — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 9, 2018

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, co-starring R Madhavan. She has featured in films such as Parineeta, Dus, Dum and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. Dia Mirza was last seen in Sanju.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.