Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi And Ronit Roy To Be Part Of TV Series Moghuls. Details Inside

Dia Mirza was last seen in Sanju (Courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi And Ronit Roy are all set to be part of Nikhil Advani's series Moghuls, which will be a screen adaptation of Alex Rutherford's six-volume historical fiction novel Empire Of The Moghul, news agency IANS reported. Dia Mirza, who will play a pivotal role in the series, said that it is "exciting" to work with Nikhil Advani, Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy. "It is one of the greatest joys for an actor to portray a person from history. The Mughal empire has been a subject that I have always had keen interest in and it is truly exciting to work with Nikkhil Advani and my most favourite Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Dia Mirza did not divulge details about the character she is playing in the series and said that she is "looking forward" to the whole new experience. "It's much too early to say more, other than the fact that this is going to be a lot of hard work and I am truly looking forward to it," Dia Mirza told IANS. Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the series is set across the reign of Babur to Aurangzeb. Reportedly Ronit Roy will play the character of Babur in the show while Shabana Azmi will essay the role of his grandmother Esan Daulat. Dia Mirza will reportedly play the role of Babur's sister Khanzada.

Nikhil Advani has directed film like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Katti Batti, Hero, D-Day and Patiala House. He ventured into television with 2016 series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, which released earlier this year. The biopic was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Dia Mirza played the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata.

(With inputs from IANS)