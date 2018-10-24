Inside Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's Midweek House Party With Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry And Others

Dia Mirza, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry and Neha Dhupia at the party.

How does one get over the mid-week blues? Simple, you throw a party and invite your close friends and. At least that's what Sophie Choudry did. The 36-year-old actress hosted a party at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. Sophie's guest list was restricted to her close friends including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, actress Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia arrived at the party along with her husband Angad Bedi. Neha was dressed in a printed maxi dress and she looked simply gorgeous (especially with that pregnancy glow). Sanju actress Dia Miraza looked pretty in a soft green traditional outfit.

Take a look at the pictures from last night, here:

We also got a sneak peek into Sophie's house party through her Instagram stories and we must tell you that they are giving us major squad goals. Take a look at the pictures from the fun-filled evening here:

Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu couldn't get enough of that cheese cake. (If only we would get some). Neha Dhupia shared this picture of the duo on her Instagram story and wrote: "The boys going for the cheesecake."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share a great rapport with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Sophie Choudry and are frequently spotted hanging out together.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is seen hosting the third season of her talks show No Filter Neha, while Angad Bedi will next be seen in the film The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.