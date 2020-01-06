Can You Guess Who Ranveer Singh's 'Lil' Marshmallow' In This Throwback Pic Is?

Ranveer Singh shared this throwback picture. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights "Happy Birthday to my lil' marshmallow," wrote Ranveer Singh

Deepika celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday

Ranveer posted a throwback picture of Deepika

Leave it to Ranveer Singh to make people's birthdays extra special - be it special greetings for cricket legend Kapil Dev from the sets of '83or posting a super cute picture throwback of his wife Deepika Padukone on her birthday. The reason we brought this up today is because on Deepika's 34th birthday, Ranveer shared a throwback picture from the time when she was a little baby. In his post, Ranveer addressed the "Padmaavat" actress as a "lil' marshmallow" and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ranveer wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow." We can't wait to see Deepika's reaction to the post.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post here:

Ranveer and Deepika, have co-starred in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, "Padmaavat" and Bajirao Mastaani - all of which were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. '83 will be Ranveer and Deepika's first collaborative project after getting married. The couple got married in December 2018.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Other than '83, the actor has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with the promotional duties ofChhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and it has been produced by Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release on January 10 and it will clash with Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.