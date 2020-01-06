'Do I Look Pregnant?': Deepika Padukone's Response To The Often Asked Question

Deepika Padukone in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting Chhapaak, is attending media interactions almost every other day, and during one such, she was asked by a journo if she's pregnant, reported news agency IANS. Deepika Padukone responded with a calm but stern reply: "Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months," IANS quoted her as saying. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are one of Bollywood's most-sought after couples, are often enquired about a possible pregnancy by fans. Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer sparked pregnancy rumours after the '83 actor shared a picture of Deepika using the then-viral baby filter and added the baby emoji in the caption.

Later, the Internet thought that Deepika dropped a subtle pregnancy clue when she wrote "Hi, Daddie" during one of Ranveer's Insta live sessions, which did not go unnoticed by fans. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Deepika had said that she and Ranveer definitely want to expand their family but not right now: ""I'm not surprised (by the rumours), we're not surprised by it at all. Do we intend on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don't think it would be fair to have kids at this point. We're not even thinking about kids."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's new film Chhapaak releases this Friday. She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's '83, which hits screens on April 10, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)