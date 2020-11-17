Called 'Gajar Ka Halwa' For Diwali Look, Deepika Padukone Reacts On Instagram

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wished their Instafam on Diwali with an adorable couple photo. This made way for a hilarious meme, equating Ranveer as motichoor laddoo and Deepika as gajar ka halwa because of their festive outfits - he wore orange and she wore red on Diwali. The 34-year-old actress chanced upon the meme and found it quite interesting. She shared it on her Instagram story, tagged husband Ranveer Singh, and wrote: "Why not?" So cute, Deepika. She is such a sport. On that note, kuchh meetha ho jaye?

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

On Diwali, Ranveer and Deepika showered their fans with a whole lot of "Love and light to you all."

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their second wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple wished each other on social media with anniversary-special posts, which were accompanied by loved-up photos of the two. "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya," wrote Ranveer while Deepika wrote: "Two peas in a pod. Happy second anniversary. You complete me." In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como. They hosted three wedding receptions - two in Mumbai (one for family and the other for their Bollywood friends) and one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

In terms of work, Deepika be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which has been postponed. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has wrapped the schedules of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He just signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty's new film Cirkus.