On Second Wedding Anniversary, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Share Stunning Pics: 'Two Peas In A Pod'

"Souls eternally intertwined," that's the essence of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love. On their second wedding anniversary on November 14, Ranveer wished his wife with a greeting that will melt the coldest of hearts. "Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya," he wrote for Deepika Padukone. Deepika wished him back with a "Two peas in a pod," post. "You complete me," she added. Ranveer and Deepika also shared stunning photos of the couple from their personal album and they will make you dreamy-eyed. Given the spectacular backdrop, the never-seen-before photos of Ranveer and Deepika appear to have been clicked in Italy's Lake Como, where the couple got married two years ago.

Happy anniversary, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Aren't they just couple goals?

Last year, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting the Golden Temple and the Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

Deepika and Ranveer maintained extreme privacy during their wedding in 2018. The destination was Italy's Lake Como with the sought after Villa del Balbianello as the venue, making it almost impossible for paparazzi and fans to breach the security measures. They hosted three wedding receptions - two in Mumbai (one for family and the other for their Bollywood friends) and one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

In terms of work, Deepika be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which has been postponed. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has wrapped the schedules of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He just signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty's new film Cirkus.