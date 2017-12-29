Bye Bye 2017: Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna All Set To Welcome The New Year

Our favourite stars are all set to ring in the New Year with new hopes, new possibilities and new dreams. Some of the Bollywood stars have decided to skip a grand New Year party while the others are in a perfect holiday mood and are enjoying the joyous celebrations at their manpasand vacation destination. Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar has double reasons to celebrate. The actor is currently enjoying in Cape Town with wife Twinkle Khanna (who celebrates her 43rd birthday today) and daughter Nitara while little Nawab Taimur is off on a Swiss holiday with mom Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan.
Highlights
Here's how and where our favourite stars with ring in New Year 2018.
#Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan In Switzerland
Switzerland is Kareena Kapoor's favourite holiday destination and nothing could have been better for Kareena than to enjoy in the Swiss alps in such beautiful weather. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan along with their one-year-old son Taimur will celebrate the coming year in Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps. A photo of the trio was shared on social media recently and is now viral.
#Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna In Cape Town
Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is making the best out of her birthday and the holidays in her favourite destination - Cape Town. Akshay Kumar shared a picture in which he drives across the African port city while Twinkle sits beside him.
#Alia Bhatt In Bali
Alia Bhatt has flown to Bali with her BFFs to ring in the New Year and the pictures on her Instagram feed just cannot be missed. "Yes, I have my New Year's plan in place. My best friend is getting married, so we're going on a girls' trip," Alia said during an award show.
#Virushka In South Africa
Sabka favourite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are off to South Africa, where captain Kohli will play his next series and the newlyweds will also ring in the New year. The duo gave a grand reception in Mumbai on December 26 and Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and others were in attendance.
#Shilpa Shetty In Dubai
Sharing a photo with her son Viaan Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty revealed her New Year plans. The Super Dancer judge is vacationing in Dubai with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.
#Jacqueline Fernandez In Sri Lanka
Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez is on a vacation in her home country Sri Lanka and is having all sorts of adventures on her holiday. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram.
#Rajkummar Rao In Thailand
Rajkummar Rao, who had a great 2017, is now having a 'mad' time in Thailand with girlfriend Patralekha. Rajkummar shared his clicks with Patralekha from Ko Samui and wrote, "Being mad with @patralekhaa. #kohsamui #thailand."
#Sunny Leone In Dubai
Sunny Leone, who recently had a great time in London, is now off to Dubai for New Year's celebrations with husband Daniel Weber. Holiday is holiday but 'last minute workout can't be missed.'
#Sushant Singh Rajput - Kriti Sanon In The Alps
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon along with their friends are somewhere in the Alps and making the most around the snow clad mountains. The photo will give you some chill vibes.
#Madhuri Dixit In Japan
Madhuri Dixit is having a good time with husband Sriram Nene in Japan.
The vacation mood is set. What are your New Year plans?