Busan International Film Festival 2024: Rima Das' <i>Village Rockstars 2</i> Wins Kim Jiseok Award

Filmmaker Rima Das' Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to her 2017 film, has won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival. Village Rockstars 2 was the only Indian feature among eight films selected in the Jiseok Competition section at the 29th edition of the festival. The film is a follow-up to the internationally acclaimed, National Award-winning Village Rockstars, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was India's official entry for the 2019 Academy Awards.

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema. It is awarded to two films that best reflect the contemporary state of Asian cinema.

The Jiseok jury, which included Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage, and Shin Suwon, described Das' film as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and humankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl.” "Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award, in honour of someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege," said Das in a statement. Earlier this year, she was invited to join the director's branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Village Rockstars 2 follows a teenage girl's relentless pursuit of her musical dream.

"However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," reads the official synopsis.

The film, produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

Village Rockstars 2 will have its India premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. The festival will be held from 19 to 24 October.

