Inside BTS V AKA "Sergeant" Kim Taehyung's Military Training Diaries

BTS' V is back with an update and this time, he's giving fans a rare peek into his life in uniform. The K-pop sensation, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has shared a collection of never-before-seen pictures. It marks a significant step in his journey as ‘Sergeant Kim.'

V treated his followers to a mix of striking and playful snapshots on Instagram.

In the opening image, V is holding a bouquet. His sculpted physique makes it clear that military training has only added to his charm. Next, he is seen in a military uniform. His sharp new haircut adds to the character. A

Alongside the photos, the BTS vocalist shared a heartfelt update. “I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

Check out V's post here:

V enlisted in the South Korean military in 2023. RM, Jimin and Jungkook joined him. Their enlistment followed that of Jin, the eldest member, who began his service in December 2022. As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve between 18 to 21 months. The BTS members are no exception.

Before their enlistment, Big Hit Music confirmed the news.

The company thanked fans for their constant support. “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask for your continued love and support until they return safely," read Big Hit Music's official statement.

For now, BTS remains on hiatus as the members fulfil their national duties. The countdown to their reunion has officially begun. With each passing day, anticipation grows. Fans eagerly await the moment the seven superstars will stand together on stage once again.

Jin, the eldest member, finished his military service in June 2024. J-Hope followed, making his return in October. The group is expected to reunite fully by June 2025.