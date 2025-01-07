Crazy Viral: BTS V's Coffee Run In Military Uniform. Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung (popularly known as V), who is currently serving his mandatory military service, was recently spotted picking up beverages with a fellow soldier from a coffee shop. Several photos and videos from his rare outing have been doing the rounds on social media.

V, who celebrated his 29th birthday on December 30, appears to be spending quality time with his fellow soldiers. Take a look.



V enlisted for his mandatory service in December 2023, alongside BTS RM. He has already completed 13 months of his 18-month service and is currently stationed at the SDT (Special Duty Team) barracks in Chuncheon City.

To celebrate V's birthday, ARMYs (BTS fans) organised a special project and decorated the streets around his station with over 70 banners filled with heartfelt messages for the BTS member.

On the music front, V has had a productive year. He released three hit songs in 2024, starting with his digital single FRI(END)S in March, which featured a cinematic music video that quickly gained attention and set streaming records.

In November, he dropped Winter Ahead, a ballad with renowned singer Park Hyo Shin, and later released a touching rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas, which was praised not only by fans but also by Crosby's family for his performance.

