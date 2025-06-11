BTS V Reunites With Wooga Squad, Recreates Iconic 2023 Pose. See Pic

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed RM and V were discharged from their 18-month military service on 10 June 2024.

There's a wave of happiness among BTS fans. RM and V were discharged from their mandatory 18-month military training on Tuesday, June 10. J-Hope and Jin were relieved of their duties last year.

Now, V, aka Kim Taehyung, has reunited with his Wooga squad. This close-knit group featuring V, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy was formed in 2016.

On Wednesday, June 11, V dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories. The snap made it clear that he received a warm welcome from his squad members. It shows V standing in the middle surrounded by his friends. The quintet flashes joyous smiles.

Park Hyung-Sik touches V's cheek affectionately. The others wrap their arms around the Dynamite singer. All of them are wearing matching white T-shirts with the words, “Our baby, right?” printed on them.

V's side note was short and sweet. He simply wrote, “Thank you” and added a black heart emoji.

Instagram/thv

Since V is the youngest member of the Wooga squad, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy treat him like a “baby” brother.

The photo is extra special as it was originally clicked in 2023 before V's military enlistment. Two years later, they recreated the same pose, underlining the cherished bond.

Here's the original photograph shared by a fan page on Instagram:

On RM and V's discharge day, the BTS Army (BTS' dedicated fanbase) gathered around the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The duo stepped out wearing their uniform. RM paid tribute to fans by playing a saxophone. V stood behind him holding a flower bouquet.

Pictures and videos of the big day have been circulating widely online.

Have a look here:

RM and V enlisted in the army in December 2023. Jimin and Junkook, who were enlisted around the same time, have been released today, June 11. Suga, the last member of BTS, will finish his service on June 21.

The septet is likely to reunite sometime this year. An official confirmation is, however, awaited.