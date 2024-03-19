FRI(END)S: Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik And Park Seo Joon React To BTS V's New Track

BTS V shared this image. (courtesy: thv)

BTS member V's (popularly known as Kim Taehyung) best friends Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Seo Joon came together to enjoy the music video for the idol's newest song, FRI(END)S. The video, titled V 'FRI(END)'S MV Reaction 2, was posted on the YouTube channel BANGTANTV on the 18th. In the video, the trio sits side by side, reacting to the video with a mix of playful teasing and genuine excitement. Right from the start, they couldn't help but poke fun at V, joking about his hair as he lay in bed. Choi Woo Shik quipped, “He didn't wash his hair!” while Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon chimed in with comments like “It's greasy” and “He slept with gel in his hair.” The friends were also taken aback by a scene where cashiers kiss in the store, wondering aloud, “Can they do this in front of the customers?”

They also praised V's good looks and the music video's cinematography, with Park Seo Joon noting, “It's very well shot.” Their conversation offered a peek into their shared experience in the industry. As the music video concluded, they unanimously praised the song. Park Seo Joon even joked about actors' tendency to focus on the story, playfully admitting it's a professional hazard. After watching the reaction video, V playfully responded on his Instagram story, teasingly claiming, “They filmed the video at my place. And that shirt Woo Shik's wearing is mine!”

For the unversed, BTS member V enlisted in the military in December last year, and FRI(END)S, his latest single, was released on February 15. This marks Kim Taehyung's, first song release since his enlistment in the South Korean military. His previous album, Layover, debuted in September of last year.

In the music video for FRI(END)S, V takes centre stage, portraying a poignant love story set across two parallel universes. In one universe, he is depicted with his girlfriend, while in the other, he navigates the world alone amidst joyous couples. Despite the contrasting scenarios, V's destiny remains unaltered, culminating in a melancholic ending that tugs at the heartstrings. The song's lyrics eloquently capture the yearning to transform a friendship into a deeper romantic bond.