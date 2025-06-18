BTS's V Emerges As Most Loved Celebrity To Enlist In Military, Receives 4.5 Million Messages

After completing 18 months of mandatory military service in the South Korean army, BTS member V officially returned to civilian life last week. Throughout his time in the military, the singer received overwhelming love and support from his fans.

As per an Allkpop report, V got a whopping 4.5 million messages on Goondori, a popular fan community platform. It is a military service tracker used by South Korean soldiers, which also allows fans to send messages to enlisted individuals, including public figures such as celebrities, athletes, and creators.

As of June 9, a day before his official discharge, V had received 4.5 million messages on the platform making him the first and only celebrity to cross 3 million messages. With this, the singer became the most beloved Korean celebrity to ever go for military service.

V officially completed his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. The singer greeted the fans and the media on his discharge day with fellow member RM.

The duo stepped out in uniform at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province and was welcomed by fans worldwide. RM was seen doing a saxophone performance for the people present at the location, while V stood behind him holding flower bouquets.

Several pictures and videos of the two superstars from their military discharge went viral on social media. Read the full story here.

V enlisted in December 2023 and served in the elite Counter-Terrorism Unit, also called the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Ssangyong Military Police Special Task Force. Due to his exceptional service, the singer was promoted to Sergeant rank and garnered praises for his discipline towards his duties.

V plans to reunite with BTS members soon to make their group comeback sometime in 2025. Details on an official reunion have not been shared yet.